Police investigating 2023 death of woman in Bradford make murder charge

Police investigating the death of a woman in Bradford have charged a man with her murder – almost two years after she died.

Rizwana Kauser, who was 42, died in hospital two days after being found unconscious at an address in Kensington Street, Bradford on Tuesday, August 15 2023.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after enquiries suggested there were suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

This led to the arrest of a man.

The suspect has now been charged with her murder.