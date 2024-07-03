Police investigating after person stabbed with a needle
Police in Yorkshire are investigating after a person was stabbed with a needle.
North Yorkshire Police (NYP) were called at 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 2 after a person was stabbed with a needle on Zetland Street in Northallerton.
A 57-year-old man was arrested.
A NYP spokesman said: “The victim has been taken to hospital and a police cordon remains in place.
“We’re asking anyone who witnessed the incident that hasn’t spoken to us at the scene to come forward. Please contact 101 and quote reference number 12240117183.”