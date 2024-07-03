Police in Yorkshire are investigating after a person was stabbed with a needle.

North Yorkshire Police (NYP) were called at 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 2 after a person was stabbed with a needle on Zetland Street in Northallerton.

A 57-year-old man was arrested.

A NYP spokesman said: “The victim has been taken to hospital and a police cordon remains in place.

