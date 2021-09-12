Police investigating report of a rape in Wibsey arrest man in connection with incident

Police investigating a report of a rape in Wibsey have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

The incident happened around 5,45pm on Friday, September 10, on Market Street.

The 18-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody as enquiries continue and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Weekes of Bradford District CID, said. “I know incidents like this can cause understandable concern in the local community and we have increased patrols of highly visible, uniformed officers in the area.

“I would like to reassure residents that thankfully incidents like this are extremely rare - in Wibsey and the wider West Yorkshire area.

“And our enquiries into the exact circumstances of what happened are continuing.

“We have seen a lot of unhelpful speculation about the nature of what happened on social media and I would ask people to be mindful when posting.