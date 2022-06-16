Police investigating serious sexual assault in York park near train station

A woman was assaulted at the Memorial Gardens off Leeman Road, near the city's train station, with police describing the attack as "serious".

The attack was reported at 4.41am on Thursday, June 16.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted in York in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said: "The woman is receiving specialist support while enquiries continue.

"The location has been cordoned off to the public.