Police investigating serious sexual assault in York park near train station

A woman was assaulted at the Memorial Gardens off Leeman Road, near the city's train station, with police describing the attack as "serious".
The attack was reported at 4.41am on Thursday, June 16.
A police spokesperson said: "The woman is receiving specialist support while enquiries continue.
"The location has been cordoned off to the public.
"If you have any info or witnessed the incident, please call us on 101 or if you’d prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111."