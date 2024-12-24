Police issue appeal to find Halifax man, 43, who has been missing for a fortnight
Mark Gregory, 43, from Halifax, went missing on December 8 and has not been seen since.
The last confirmed sighting of Mark was in the Huddersfield Road area of Halifax at around 12:30pm on December 8.
Mark is described as a white man, tall, of slim build, with short hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, dark blue trousers and black trainers.
Calderdale Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Mark’s whereabouts or movements.
The only photographs currently available to the police are one of Mark from over a decade ago and a blurry CCTV image.
In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “If anyone has any information that could assist officers in their ongoing enquiries to locate Mark, they are asked to contact police in Calderdale via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1327 of 11 December.”