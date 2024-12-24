West Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for the public’s help in finding a Halifax man who has been missing for a fortnight.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Gregory, 43, from Halifax, went missing on December 8 and has not been seen since.

The last confirmed sighting of Mark was in the Huddersfield Road area of Halifax at around 12:30pm on December 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a potential sighting of him in Otley, Leeds, on December 11.

Mark is described as a white man, tall, of slim build, with short hair.

Mark Gregory

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, dark blue trousers and black trainers.

Calderdale Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Mark’s whereabouts or movements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only photographs currently available to the police are one of Mark from over a decade ago and a blurry CCTV image.