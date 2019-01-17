Police issue CCTV appeal after attempted burglary at Skipton hair salon

Police investigating an attempted burglary at a hair salon in Skipton want to identify the man pictured in these CCTV images.

North Yorkshire Police said the offence took place at around 2.30pm on Saturday, November 3.

Police want to speak to this man after an attempted burglary at a Skipton hair salon.

Also in crime: Two men knocked unconscious in Whitby street brawl - CCTV appeal



Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV or who has any other information about the offence is urged to contact officers.

Email david.gasson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for David Gasson.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12180205931 when providing information.

Also in crime: Staff member at York Castle Museum assaulted by woman holding a young child