Police issue CCTV of woman they are looking for after sexual assault in Revolution De Cuba
It happened at 23.55 on Saturday January 18, 2025 in Revolution De Cuba on Parliament Street when the victim was sexually assaulted.
Police have now released CCTV of a woman they would like to speak to in relation to the crime.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation. You can email [email protected] if you can help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for MARK BARBER, or contact Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Please quote reference 12250011152 when passing on information.”