Police issue e-fit after woman was assaulted in woods by two men in Ilkley

The woman, who was in her 30s, was assaulted at Panorama Woods in Ilkley at some point between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on July 28.

She was pushed towards a white van which was parked up near to Hollings Wood Rise after the two male suspects approached her.

She was able to get away but was left with injuries to her arms and face.

Police have issued an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

Police are appealing for information and are particularly keen to hear from two dog walkers in the Queens Drive area who may have witnessed the incident or circumstances leading up to it. One dog was white and the other was of sandy colour. These witnesses may have information that could assist the investigation.

The first suspect has been described as an Asian male, late 20s, 5ft 10”, slim, athletic build and dark hair, shaved on the sides and styled similar to a quiff. The second suspect has been described as a white male, bigger build than the first male and wearing grey coloured clothing.