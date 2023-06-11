Police issue indecent exposure appeal after teens strip naked on Yorkshire beach

Police have issued an appeal over an indecent exposure incident after two teenagers stripped naked on a beach in Yorkshire.

Cleveland Police said the incident happened on Redcar beach, between the Vertical Pier and the slipway, at around 5.15pm on Saturday (Jun 10). Two male teenagers stripped naked and exposed themselves on the beach, police said. There were a number of children in the area at the time.

A statement from the force said: “The two males were reported to be in company with another two teenage males when the incident took place.

“The first suspect is described as 6ft 1” tall, white male with dark brown hair which was short and he wore a white top and grey tracksuit bottoms which had one white stripe running up the seam. The second male is described as 5ft 8” tall, white male, with short, black hair and navy tracksuit bottoms with three blue stripes.

Redcar beach

"Officers are appealing to any witnesses or to anyone who may have taken photographs on the beach which may have captured the two male suspects.”