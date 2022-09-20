Police issue investigation update after death of 'great family man' in Scarborough

An investigation was launched when a man, named locally as Peter Houghton, died in hospital after suffering serious injuries during an assault in the town centre.

It happened on a street called Newborough, shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

North Yorkshire Police arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of murder the following day, but he has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

The victim has been named locally as Peter Houghton. (Photo: Official Rovers Supporters’ Group)

Friends of Mr Houghton, a grandfather from Hull, said he was in Scarborough that weekend celebrating his 60th birthday.

Ian Cutler has set up a GoFundMe page to help his family pay for the funeral and more than £1,500 has been donated so far.

Mr Cutler wrote: “He was kind, polite, and friendly, a great family man supporting his children and grandchildren.

“What should have been a pleasant, fun weekend away has turned into a tragic one for family and friends. It’s still hard to take in.”

North Yorkshire Police said officers are still appealing for witnesses and information.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “I know this tragic incident will understandably cause concern in the local community, but I want to reassure Scarborough residents that it is an isolated occurrence.

"I would also ask people to avoid speculating about it online while our enquiries continue.

“We’ve had a positive response to our appeal for information and witnesses so far.”