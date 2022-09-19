Scarborough murder investigation: Arrest made as tributes are paid to victim

The victim, who has been named locally as Peter Houghton, died in hospital after he was assaulted on a road called Newborough, shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

North Yorkshire Police launched an investigation and officers arrested a 34-year-old man suspicion of murder last night. He remains in custody.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Houghton, who was in his 50s and from Hull, on social media.

The Hull Kingston Rovers Official Rovers Supporters’ Group said he was “a gentle giant” who was always smiling.

In a post, it added: “We are totally devastated to hear the dreadful news of Peter Houghton’s passing.

“From all the Rovers supporters we send our thoughts and our love to one of our Rovers family.

“So sorry and difficult to comprehend. RIP Peter and thinking especially of Lindsey and Gaz, grandkids and all the family and friends.

“We have great memories of Wembley trips away trips, home games with Peter, who was a life-long Rovers fan, and also fond memories watching the Robin's with his dad Chuck.”

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information as the investigation continues.

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers are continuing to urge anyone who was in the area around Newborough or Eastborough at about 9pm last night to come forward.

“They are also asking residents and businesses to check if CCTV and dashcam systems have any relevant footage, and contact police straight away if so.

“If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police.”