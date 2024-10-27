Police issue new appeal into fatal hit and run in Sheffield as they try to trace black VW

By Alexandra Wood

Published 27th Oct 2024, 17:42 BST
Police have issued a new appeal following the death of a man in a hit-and-run crash in Sheffield.

Officers were called to Gleadless Road at 8.32pm on Thursday and found a man in his 40s who was thought to have been involved in a collision.

Despite paramedics’ efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a black VW which they say would have “very noticeable” front end damage.

A man died in the hit and run on Gleadless Road on Thursday

Sergeant John Taylor of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit said: “We believe that following the collision the driver fled the scene towards the S12 intake, Normanton Hill area.

“The vehicle sustained extensive damage to its frontend, which would be very noticeable.

“I am urging you to be vigilant, if you have seen a damaged vehicle matching the description anywhere, please get in touch.

“A man has died, his family and friends have lost their loved one. We will not stop until we find those responsible and ensure they are put before the courts.

“If you have any information about those involved, please contact us or share information anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

