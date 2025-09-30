Police issue update after bodies of man and woman found in home

Police have issued an update following the deaths of a man and a woman in a Yorkshire home last week.

Cleveland Police said the bodies of a man and a woman had been discovered in a home on Millbeck Way in Ormesby, near Middlesbrough, at around 2.45pm on September 24.

The force has now confirmed that the woman’s death is being treated as suspicious, but they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

A statement said: “Following a Home Office post mortem, the woman’s death is being treated as suspicious and the man’s death is being treated as non-suspicious.

“Detectives investigating the deaths are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman’s death.