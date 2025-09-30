Police issue update after bodies of man and woman found in home
Cleveland Police said the bodies of a man and a woman had been discovered in a home on Millbeck Way in Ormesby, near Middlesbrough, at around 2.45pm on September 24.
The force has now confirmed that the woman’s death is being treated as suspicious, but they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.
A statement said: “Following a Home Office post mortem, the woman’s death is being treated as suspicious and the man’s death is being treated as non-suspicious.
“Detectives investigating the deaths are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman’s death.
“A file will now be prepared for the coroner. The scene in place at the property has now closed.”