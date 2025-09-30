Police issue update after bodies of man and woman found in home

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 30th Sep 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 13:16 BST
Police have issued an update following the deaths of a man and a woman in a Yorkshire home last week.

Cleveland Police said the bodies of a man and a woman had been discovered in a home on Millbeck Way in Ormesby, near Middlesbrough, at around 2.45pm on September 24.

Most Popular

The force has now confirmed that the woman’s death is being treated as suspicious, but they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement said: “Following a Home Office post mortem, the woman’s death is being treated as suspicious and the man’s death is being treated as non-suspicious.

“Detectives investigating the deaths are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman’s death.

“A file will now be prepared for the coroner. The scene in place at the property has now closed.”

Related topics:Cleveland PoliceMiddlesbroughHome Office
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice