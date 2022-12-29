North Yorkshire Police say they have identified the man who was found dead at Selby Dam Pumping Station.

His body was discovered at around 9.30am on Wednesday, December 28 at the site in Millgate, and police officers, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene.

An investigation was launched and the death is currently being treated as unexplained by detectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the man’s identity has been confirmed, but it has not been released to the public.

The body was found shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday at Selby Dam Pumping Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the force said: “His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services left the scene yesterday and removed the cordon, shortly before 5pm.