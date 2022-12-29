His body was discovered at around 9.30am on Wednesday, December 28 at the site in Millgate, and police officers, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene.
An investigation was launched and the death is currently being treated as unexplained by detectives.
Police said the man’s identity has been confirmed, but it has not been released to the public.
A spokesman for the force said: “His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.”
Emergency services left the scene yesterday and removed the cordon, shortly before 5pm.
Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is being asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 12220228814.