Police issue update after car hits four people on Saltburn beach

A man who was arrested after four people were injured when they were hit by a car on a North Yorkshire beach has been released on bail.

By Nathan Hyde
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 10:02 am
Four people were injured when the car was driven onto Saltburn beach on Monday night

Two women were taken to The James Cook University Hospital with serious leg injuries after the collision on Saltburn beach, which happened shortly after 8.15pm on Monday.

Cleveland Police say a blue Audi veered off a road and hit pedestrians on the beach, near the pier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Two other people suffered minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.

A man, who is in his 70s, was arrested at the scene of the collision and police say he has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Police have not said what he was held on suspicion of, but officers are urging witnesses and anyone who has information about the collision to come forward.

In a statement police said: “Anyone who saw the blue Audi, who witnessed the incident or who may have footage of the incident, is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.”