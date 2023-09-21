All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Police issue updates after 'unexplained' deaths of two women in Yorkshire

Police have released more information following the ‘unexplained’ deaths of two women in Yorkshire – including their ages.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:56 BST

The women, aged 35 and 38, were found in properties less than a mile apart in the South Bank area of Middlesbrough. The first woman was found in a home on Ajax Way on Monday (Sep 18) following concerns for the occupant. The body of the 35-year-old woman was found inside.

The following morning, police were sent to South Court following reports of a sudden death. Officers found the 38-year-old woman had died.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Enquiries into both deaths are continuing and, at this time, police are treating the deaths as unexplained whilst tests are being carried out to establish the cause of their deaths. Formal identification of the two women has taken place and their families have been informed.

Most Popular
Cleveland Police is investigating the unexplained deaths of two womenCleveland Police is investigating the unexplained deaths of two women
Cleveland Police is investigating the unexplained deaths of two women

“A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in relation to both incidents. Two men aged 47 and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in connection with the death at South Court. All remain on bail whilst enquiries are ongoing.”