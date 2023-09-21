Police have released more information following the ‘unexplained’ deaths of two women in Yorkshire – including their ages.

The women, aged 35 and 38, were found in properties less than a mile apart in the South Bank area of Middlesbrough. The first woman was found in a home on Ajax Way on Monday (Sep 18) following concerns for the occupant. The body of the 35-year-old woman was found inside.

The following morning, police were sent to South Court following reports of a sudden death. Officers found the 38-year-old woman had died.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Enquiries into both deaths are continuing and, at this time, police are treating the deaths as unexplained whilst tests are being carried out to establish the cause of their deaths. Formal identification of the two women has taken place and their families have been informed.

