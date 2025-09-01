Police issue wanted appeal for fly tipper who dumped asbestos outside medical centre

Police have launched a wanted appeal for a fly tipper who dumped asbestos outside a Bradford medical centre.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Haley, 41, has admitted dumping waste including garden materials and broken asbestos sheeting on Proctor Street on January 7, 2024. The fly tipping was just yards from Tong Medical Centre.

But Haley has since failed to appear at Bradford Magistrates court to be sentenced for his crime on four separate occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last sentencing hearing was in June, and a warrant was issued when he failed to appear.

Martin Haley

An appeal to find the whereabouts of the fly tipper has now been launched, and police say he has links to Huddersfield as well as Bradford.

As well as the fly tipping, Haley, who court documents say lives on Laverton Road, has also admitted three counts of driving on Tong Street.

At a previous hearing he admitted that on February 1 2025 he drove a Mercedes C220 on Tong Street when the proportion of tetrahydrocannabinol THC, Benzoylecgonine and cocaine in his blood was above legal levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a blood sample to police on January 19.

The appeal by West Yorkshire Police, issued almost 11 weeks after the warrant was issued, says: “Police are appealing for information to find a man wanted on warrant.

“Bradford District Police would like to speak to anyone who can help them find Martin Haley, who is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court.

“The 41-year-old has had connections to Huddersfield and enquiries have been ongoing there and elsewhere in West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bradford Operation Reset Team on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

The fly tipping charge had been brought by Bradford Council.

Haley’s last scheduled court appearance, on June 19, was the ninth time the case had been listed at Bradford Magistrates Court.

He had previously failed to appear for sentencing on three other occasions. The last time he had appeared in court in person was on June 12 after a previous warrant was executed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haley was told that if he failed to appear to the next hearing he would be sentenced in his absence, and then released on bail.