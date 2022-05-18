North Yorkshire Police revealed one of their call handlers on 101 had been contacted by a member of the public to complain about a plumber who had visited their house and left the heating on.

The occupant now couldn't turn it off. The force has now issued a reminder

In a statement, the force said: "Plumbing new depths of inappropriate calls to the police. We've just had a caller dial 101 to report... a theft? A collision? An assault?

"No - they wanted to tell us that their plumber had gone, and they couldn't turn their heating down.

"Folks, we realise it's a lovely day, and having your radiators on full blast is hardly ideal, but this really isn't a police matter. Dealing with inappropriate calls like these ties up valuable staff time.

"If you’ve witnessed or been the victim of crime, we do want you to report it to us. And if it's not an emergency, one of the quickest ways you can do this is via our website, www.northyorkshire.police.uk.

"Reports are dealt with by our control room in exactly the same way, whether you make them online or call 101.