West Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal after an elderly woman died following a crash in Keighley.

On Thursday (Jan 30), police were called to the A629 North Street, in Keighley after reports of an incident.

It was reported there has been a crash involving a blue Nissan Qashqai at 10.39am.

The car had been travelling away from Cavendish Street towards the town centre, police said.

The woman, aged in her 70s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she died.

The driver of the Qashqai stopped at the scene.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and was reopened on Thursday evening.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to any witnesses who have not already been in contact with police, as well as anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which might have captured the collision.