Police launch appeal after Halifax crash leaves woman with life-changing injuries

Police are appealing for information after a crash in Halifax has left a woman with life-changing injuries.

At around 1:14am on Saturday (Feb 8), an incident occurred on Moor End Gardens, Pellon in Halifax.

A black BMW 530d was travelling away from Halifax in the direction of Moor End Gardens when it was involved in a crash with a Toyota Yaris that was parked up at the side of the road.

A 32-year-old woman, who was in the Yaris at the time of the collision, suffered serious injuries, which police have described as life-changing.

A passenger in the BMW also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police believe the other occupants of the BMW, including the driver, left the scene on foot.

Police are now appealing for information or anyone with CCTV footage to come forward.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace those who had been in the BMW at the time of the collision and officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage from Moor End Gardens or Moor End Road.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250074668.