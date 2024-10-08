Police launch appeal for information and Hull teenager arrested after playground set on fire

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 8th Oct 2024, 14:31 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 14:31 BST
A teenager has been arrested after a playground in Hull was damaged after being set alight.

On Tuesday (Sept 24) Humberside Police responded to reports of damaged playground equipment in Hull.

When police arrived at West Park, in Hull, some playground equipment had been damaged after being set on fire.

Following an investigation into the incident, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson and has since been released whilst officers continue with enquiries.

The teen was arrested after playground equipment had been set alight.

Humberside Police is now appealing for information surrounding the incident.

In a statement police said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have information and thinks this could assist, to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 24*138076.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.”

