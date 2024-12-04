Police launch appeal for witnesses following road rage incident and assault on Yorkshire M62

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 4th Dec 2024, 18:52 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 18:53 BST
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a road rage incident and reports of assault on the M62.

At around 8:40am on Tuesday (Dec 3), there was a crash on the M62 east of Junction 34 At Whitley Bridge.

Most Popular

An incident occurred in which two vans crashed on the motorway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the crash it was reported one person, from one of the vans, assaulted another person involved in the crash on the motorway’s hard shoulder before driving away.

M62 at Whitley Bridgeplaceholder image
M62 at Whitley Bridge

Later that day a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of theft, assault, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He was interviewed and later released under investigation.

Now, North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information.

In a statement they said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision or the aftermath, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to email [email protected] or call 101 and quote reference 12240220503 when passing on information.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Related topics:North Yorkshire PoliceM62Driving
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice