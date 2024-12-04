North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a road rage incident and reports of assault on the M62.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 8:40am on Tuesday (Dec 3), there was a crash on the M62 east of Junction 34 At Whitley Bridge.

An incident occurred in which two vans crashed on the motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the crash it was reported one person, from one of the vans, assaulted another person involved in the crash on the motorway’s hard shoulder before driving away.

M62 at Whitley Bridge

Later that day a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of theft, assault, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He was interviewed and later released under investigation.

Now, North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information.

In a statement they said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision or the aftermath, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to email [email protected] or call 101 and quote reference 12240220503 when passing on information.