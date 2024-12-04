Police launch appeal for witnesses following road rage incident and assault on Yorkshire M62
At around 8:40am on Tuesday (Dec 3), there was a crash on the M62 east of Junction 34 At Whitley Bridge.
An incident occurred in which two vans crashed on the motorway.
Following the crash it was reported one person, from one of the vans, assaulted another person involved in the crash on the motorway’s hard shoulder before driving away.
Later that day a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of theft, assault, dangerous driving and failing to stop.
He was interviewed and later released under investigation.
Now, North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information.
In a statement they said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision or the aftermath, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to email [email protected] or call 101 and quote reference 12240220503 when passing on information.
“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”