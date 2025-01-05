Emergency services were called to Brighouse this morning

An elderly woman’s body was found in water, in Brighouse, leading to West Yorkshire Police launching an investigation.

Emergency services were called to the canal near Atlas Mill Road at just after 9am on Saturday (Jan 4) by a caller reporting seeing a body in water there.

West Yorkshire Police, ambulance and fire services attended and located the body of a woman.

The woman, who was aged in her 70s, was recovered from the water and enquiries have been ongoing at the scene.

DI Jenny Haigh of Calderdale CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate following the very sad discovery of this woman in water today.

“Officers have now identified her and have made relatives aware of this tragic development.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances in the matter, but we would appeal for anyone who saw an elderly female fall into water in the nearby area or who can assist enquiries in any way to contact us.

“Anyone who has any information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 101 referencing police log 0333 of January 4th.