Police launch investigation after fatal crash between HGV and motorbike in Yorkshire
At around 9.30am on Tuesday July 2, South Yorkshire Police were made aware of a road traffic collision on Hoober Lane, Rotherham.
It is reported that a white Volvo heavy goods vehicle and a black Honda Fireblade motorcycle were involved in the collision, police said.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance service attended.
Despite best efforts of medical personal, the rider of the motorcycle, a 33-year-old man, died at the scene.
His family are currently being supported by officers, police said.
The driver of the HGV remained on the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.
Hoober Lane was closed for a period of time while emergency services conducted their work, but has since re-opened.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or was in the areas and has dashcam footage that could assist officers in their investigation to come forward.
“You can get in touch by calling 101, through our website or through our live online chat. Please quote incident number 208 of 2 July 2024 when you get in touch.”