Police launch investigation after fight between two men outside Yorkshire pub leaves one hospitalised

Police are investigating after a fight between two men outside a pub in Yorkshire.

Police were called at 6:21 pm on Friday July 5 to reports of an assault outside a pub on Austhorpe Road, Leeds.

Emergency services including police and ambulance attended the scene.

There was an altercation outside the pub between two men according to West Yorkshire Police.

A man is his 30s was taken to the hospital for treatment for a leg injury.

Enquiries are ongoing, police confirmed.