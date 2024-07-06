Police launch investigation after fight between two men outside Yorkshire pub leaves one hospitalised
Police were called at 6:21 pm on Friday July 5 to reports of an assault outside a pub on Austhorpe Road, Leeds.
Emergency services including police and ambulance attended the scene.
There was an altercation outside the pub between two men according to West Yorkshire Police.
A man is his 30s was taken to the hospital for treatment for a leg injury.
Enquiries are ongoing, police confirmed.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 13240363120. Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.