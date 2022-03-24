Police launch murder investigation after man dies in North Yorkshire town

Police officers and paramedics were called to reports of a disturbance at a house in Millgate, shortly before 1.15am today.

North Yorkshire Police said a man was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he is being questioned in police custody.

The man was pronounced dead at a house in Millgate, Selby, in the early hours of Thursday morning

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and the scene has been cordoned off. They are now appealing for witnesses and information.

A police spokesman: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“The man remains in police custody.

“A scene guard is currently in place and is expected to remain for some time.”