Police launch urgent appeal to find Armley man wanted on recall to prison

Joseph Christopher Sandford, 33, was released on licence partway through a prison sentence for a number of offences - including fraudulent use of a credit card, assault and obstructing the police.
He has since failed to comply with the conditions of his licence and is now wanted for recall to prison.
His home address is in Armley, Leeds, but he is believed to be in the York area, police said.
Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts should call the police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police have asked the public to quote reference number 12210113002