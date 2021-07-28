Police launch urgent appeal to locate missing 76-year-old York man Anthony Atkinson

Missing man Anthony Atkinson in around the year 2000

Anthony, who is from the Acomb area, was last seen by his family at around 8.30am yesterday (July 27) when he left for a walk, but did not return.

His family said it is completely out of character for Anthony not to return home and to be out of contact on his mobile phone for so long.

It is also believed he is without his regular medication which has heightened the concern for his welfare and safety.

Anthony is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, with short grey hair and stubble on his face.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, pale blue jumper, light blue jeans and grey shoes.

He has a walking stick and walks with a noticeable stoop.

North Yorkshire Police have asked anyone who has seen a man matching Anthony's description, or with any information that could help to bring him home safely, to get in touch without delay.

Officers also asked the public to bear in mind that the only photograph they have been able to obtain of Anthony at this stage is from around the year 2000.