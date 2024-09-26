West Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after a 79-year-old man suffered serious head injuries in a car crash.

On Wednesday (Sept 25), a crash occurred between a Mercedes Sprinter van and a 79-year-old man.

The incident happened at around 11:51am, according to West Yorkshire Police, as the van was turning right out of Wood Street, near Huddersfield.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for a serious head injury.

His condition is said to be stable.

West Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

In a statement they said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the vehicle and/or pedestrian immediately prior to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.