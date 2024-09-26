Police launch witness appeal after 79-year-old suffers serious head injury in Huddersfield crash
On Wednesday (Sept 25), a crash occurred between a Mercedes Sprinter van and a 79-year-old man.
The incident happened at around 11:51am, according to West Yorkshire Police, as the van was turning right out of Wood Street, near Huddersfield.
The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for a serious head injury.
His condition is said to be stable.
West Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
In a statement they said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the vehicle and/or pedestrian immediately prior to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
“The log reference is 0664 of 25 September. The team would also be keen to hear from anyone with footage which may assist this investigation.”