Police launch witness appeal after sex attack on bus in Yorkshire

Police in South Yorkshire are appealing for witnesses after a reported sex attack on a Yorkshire bus.

It is reported that at 11.15am on Wednesday July 9, on the 221 bus travelling from Church Street in Coinsbrough, to Alexander Road in Balby, a man sat next to the victim before sexually assaulting her.

Officers have launched an investigation in Doncaster and have since made an arrest.

However, they are now appealing for witnesses of the reported assault to come forward.

DC Mike Tilley, who is investigating the case said: “We have previously appealed for information on this reported incident and following this, have man an arrest in connection.

“From our enquiries, we know that there were other members of the public on the bus at the same time who may have witnessed this. We are asking you to please come forward as our investigation continues.

"Were you on the bus on this day and may have seen something that could help in their investigation?

"You can pass on information either by calling 101 or through our online chat. Please quote investigation number 14/121791/25 when you get in touch. You can access our online chat on the reporting page on our website.”