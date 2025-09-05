Police look for driver after death of dog near Yorkshire beach

The dog ran up the steps from the beach adjacent to the Park Hotel and onto the road running along Granville Terrace. At this time a red hatchback was travelling along the road and collided with the woman’s dog.

Police are searching for the driver of a car after a dog was fatally hit in Redcar.

At approximately 12pm on Saturday August 30, a woman was walking her pet Chihuahua when it became spooked by another dog while on Redcar beach.

The dog ran up the steps from the beach adjacent to the Park Hotel and onto the road running along Granville Terrace, Cleveand Police said.

At this time a red hatchback was travelling along the road and hit the dog.

Due to its injuries, the dog died at the scene.

Despite various enquiries, the driver of the vehicle has not been identified after he failed to stop and report details.

He is described as a white male, aged in his 50s, bald and was wearing a bright orange T-shirt.

If you witnessed the collision, take place or have information that could assist Police with the investigation, get in touch by calling Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 166054.