Police looking for this man after hoax calls including bomb and gun discharges made to emergency services

By The Yorkshire Post
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 16:06 GMT
Police are appealing for information to help locate 27-year-old Jimmy Doran who is wanted in connection with making hoax phonecalls to emergency services.

Jimmy, from Castleford, is wanted after a number of hoax calls, including for a bomb and firearms discharge, were made to police, the fire service, and ambulance over a two-day period last month which resulted in emergency service resources being deployed.

Anyone who has seen Jimmy or who has information relating to his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240661532

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

