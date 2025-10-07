Police looking for this woman after dog bites man on leg

Police in South Yorkshire are looking to speak to this woman after a man suffered a dog bite injury.

South Yorkshire Police have released an image of a woman officers would like to speak to in connection with a reported dog bite in Sheffield.

At 6.50pm on Sunday September 28, a man was walking along Lees Hall Avenue when a woman with a dog walked past him on the opposite side of the road.

It is then believed the man felt a nudge on his leg from the dog, which then jumped up and bit him on his thigh.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the woman in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

The woman is described as white, in her 50s, approximately 5ft 7ins, of slim build, with blonde shoulder length hair.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you recognise her?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/170189/25 when you get in touch.

“You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime