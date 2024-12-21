Police make arrest after woman was sexually assaulted on way home from night out

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 21st Dec 2024, 14:18 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2024, 14:19 GMT
Police have arrested a man following a reported sexual assault in Leeds city centre.

West Yorkshire Police had been investigating the incident which happened in the early hours of Wednesday (Dec 18) as she walked home from a night out in Leeds city centre.

The woman told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man who followed her as she walked from Call Lane over Bridge End and down Meadow Lane.

He approached her at a bus stop and sexually assaulted her before she fought him off and he fled the scene.

Detectives investigating the attack have now arrested a 27-year-old man from Leeds in connection with the incident.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “A man has been arrested as detectives continue to investigate a serious sexual assault on a woman in Leeds city centre.

“The man remains in custody and detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to progress the investigation.”

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 13240686440. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

