Police make arrest after woman was sexually assaulted on way home from night out

Police have arrested a man following a reported sexual assault in Leeds city centre.

West Yorkshire Police had been investigating the incident which happened in the early hours of Wednesday (Dec 18) as she walked home from a night out in Leeds city centre.

The woman told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man who followed her as she walked from Call Lane over Bridge End and down Meadow Lane.

He approached her at a bus stop and sexually assaulted her before she fought him off and he fled the scene.

Detectives investigating the attack have now arrested a 27-year-old man from Leeds in connection with the incident.

The man approached her at a bus stop next to Asda House in Great Wilson Street and sexually assaulted her. | National World

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “A man has been arrested as detectives continue to investigate a serious sexual assault on a woman in Leeds city centre.

“The man remains in custody and detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to progress the investigation.”