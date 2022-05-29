A 21-year old man and a 17-year old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, they remain in police custody. A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, they have since been released on bail.

This brings the total number of arrests in the case to seven.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police's latest arrests follow a shooting on Prince’s Crescent at Edlington shortly before 1pm last Sunday where a 27-year-old man suffered wounds to his right arm. He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

South Yorkshire Police's latest arrests follow a shooting on Prince’s Crescent at Edlington shortly before 1pm last Sunday where a 27-year-old man suffered wounds to his right arm. He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police are still appealing for witnesses and have asked that anyone calls 101 quoting incident number 454 of 22 May.