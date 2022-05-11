Police name 61-year-old man killed in Yorkshire pick-up crash who 'loved people'

Andrew Lodge was walking on the Denby Court cul-de-sac in Oakworth, near Keighley, on the night of May 5 when he was struck by a Mitsubishi Barbarian.

The driver has been spoken to by police.

In a tribute, Andrew’s partner said: “Andrew was a beautiful person. He loved people and people loved him. He was calm, laid-back. He never judged and always had a big cheeky smile on his face. I have lost my soul mate and best friend. It feels like our hearts have been ripped out”

Enquiries are ongoing and officers continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone who may have seen either the vehicle or Mr Lodge prior to the collision.