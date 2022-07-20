Police name biker, 36, who died in M62 collision with van in West Yorkshire

A motorcyclist who was killed in a collision on the M62 at the weekend has been named by police.

By Grace Newton
Michael Holtom, 36, died when the motorcycle he was riding was in collision with a white Mercedes Sprinter Van at approximately 07:30 am at the A672 junction with the entry slip road, Junction 22 for the M62 at Ripponden, near Halifax, on July 16.

His family paid tribute to father-of-three Michael, saying: “Our beloved Michael (Mikey) sadly passed away on Saturday 16 July 2022 aged 36 years old.

“No words can express the heartache we as a family are going through.

Michael Holtom

“He was a wonderful, amazing loving husband and father to three beautiful children. Mikey was a loveable, fun, caring man and lived life to the fullest. He would do anything for anybody.

“We will all miss your cheeky smile and big warm hugs.

“Life will never be the same without you. You're always in our hearts and minds and we love you forever and ever. “

A 31-year-old man arrested on the day of the collision has been released under investigation.

Detectives from the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who had CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.

Information can be given to MCET on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat and quoting Log 413 16/07/2022.