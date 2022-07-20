M1 collision: Northbound carriageway closed near Leeds after serious crash - diversions in place

The M1 in West Yorkshire is closed northbound between Junctions 46 and 47 near Garforth, Leeds due to a serious collision.

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 5:02 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 5:05 pm

National Highways said: "Emergency services are currently on scene including National Highways traffic officers."

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further details.

A driver stuck in the closure said she had been trapped for around an hour so far.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

Driving North, exit the M1 using the J46 exit slip and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the third exit onto the A63 and proceed along this road until you reach the junction with A1M J42.

At the roundabout, take the first exit ont the slip road to join A1M north and proceed along this road to the junction with the M1 J43.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

