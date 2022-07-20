Tributes paid to teenage cyclist who died after crashing into parked car

Lewis Smith, 17, who was from Wakefield, "lived to ride and race his bike" a statement from the family said.

He was seriously injured after crashing into a parked Fiat 500 on Station Road in Hemsworth on July 13.

A number of local residents tried to save Lewis at the scene, but he was taken to hospital where he later died.

In statement released by his family via West Yorkshire Police, they said: "“We’re devastated by the loss of our son Lewis, he was a young man who lived to ride and race his bike, it was his life.

"We’d like to thank all the emergency services, the staff at LGI, and in particular the local residents who tried to help Lewis at scene."

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or seen the vehicles involved beforehand.