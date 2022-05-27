Police name Doncaster man, 33, charged with indecent exposure in East Yorkshire villages

Humberside Police have charged a 33-year-old man with indecent exposure and theft following a series of reports of flashing in East Yorkshire.

By Grace Newton
Friday, 27th May 2022, 4:31 pm

Several members of the public reported that a man had exposed himself to them in Elloughton, Brough and Howden on Saturday May 21.

Humberside Police said: "A man has been charged in connection with multiple reported indecent exposures in villages in the East Riding of Yorkshire last weekend.

Police

"Andrew Conn, 33, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, Doncaster has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure and one count of theft."