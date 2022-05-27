Police name Doncaster man, 33, charged with indecent exposure in East Yorkshire villages

Several members of the public reported that a man had exposed himself to them in Elloughton, Brough and Howden on Saturday May 21.

Humberside Police said: "A man has been charged in connection with multiple reported indecent exposures in villages in the East Riding of Yorkshire last weekend.

Police