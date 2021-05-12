Police name female pedestrian, 39, killed after being hit by car

Iram Shahzadi, 39, was struck by a grey Citroen C1 at the junction of Hinchcliffe Street and Beech Terrace at about 3pm on Monday, May 10.
She died at the scene.
Detectives are continuing to question a 41-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who can assist police enquiries with information and dashcam or CCTV/phone footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or online using www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting log 1040 of 10/05.”
