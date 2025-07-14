Police name 'much loved' grandmother, 78, who died in a crash near Thirsk
At around 2pm on Wednesday (Jul 9), police responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian near Thirsk.
The incident occurred on Carlton Road, Carlton Miniott, and involved a grey Kia Sportage car which had hit a pedestrian.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the pedestrian, a 78-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Kia, an 80-year-old man, also from Thirsk, was uninjured.
He was arrested at the scene and has since been released on police bail.
Police have confirmed the woman was Christine Whiting, 78, from Thirsk.
Christine's family have provided a photograph and tribute.
They said: "Much loved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Will be sadly missed."
Police have continued to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision, has any relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage, or who saw the grey Kia Sportage in the area of Carlton Road or Thirsk Railway Station, is asked to please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mark Patterson.
“Please quote reference 12250125776 when providing information.”