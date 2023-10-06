Police name man who died weeks after brawl outside Yorkshire pub as three young men arrested
Police were called to High Street, Thurnscoe, at around 12.24am on Sunday September 24 following reports that a man had been found unconscious after being assaulted near the Butchers Arms pub.
The man was initially taken to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital before he was transferred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, police said.
However, the man died on Tuesday (October 3).
A murder investigation has now been launched following the death of the man who has today been named by police as 42-year-old Scott Jackson.
Scott's family are being supported by officers and they have released a photograph of him.
Police ask that their privacy be respected at this extremely difficult time.
Three men from the Barnsley area, aged 25, 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
They remain in police custody at this time, police confirmed.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and officers are encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.
“Anyone with information which may assist police is being asked to get in touch via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling us on 101. Please quote incident number 20 of 24 September when you get in touch.”