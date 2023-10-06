Police name man who died weeks after brawl outside Yorkshire pub as three young men arrested

Police have named a man who died weeks after an assault outside a Yorkshire pub – as three young men are arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Police were called to High Street, Thurnscoe, at around 12.24am on Sunday September 24 following reports that a man had been found unconscious after being assaulted near the Butchers Arms pub.

The man was initially taken to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital before he was transferred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, police said.

However, the man died on Tuesday (October 3).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder investigation has now been launched following the death of the man who has today been named as 42-year-old Scott Jackson. SYP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A murder investigation has now been launched following the death of the man who has today been named by police as 42-year-old Scott Jackson.

Scott's family are being supported by officers and they have released a photograph of him.

Police ask that their privacy be respected at this extremely difficult time.

Three men from the Barnsley area, aged 25, 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They remain in police custody at this time, police confirmed.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and officers are encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.