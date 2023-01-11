The body of a man was recovered from the River Freshney in Grimsby on Saturday, January 7,
Humberside Police have now named the man as Richard Parker, a 50-year-old Grimsby man.
He had no-fixed-abode.
A postmortem took place yesterday and initial findings were that Richard had drowned.
Detective Inspector Simon Archer, he said, “We are not currently treating Richard’s death as suspicious and in due course we hope to be able to give his family the answers they need.
“We are looking to establish when Richard was last seen and about his movements in the past few weeks.
“I would appeal for anyone with information, no matter how small, to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 250 of 7 January 2023.”