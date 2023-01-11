A man whose body was recovered from a river has been named by police.

The body of a man was recovered from the River Freshney in Grimsby on Saturday, January 7,

Humberside Police have now named the man as Richard Parker, a 50-year-old Grimsby man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had no-fixed-abode.

The body of a man was recovered from the River Freshney in Grimsby on Saturday. Today, Humberside Police named him as local man Richard Parker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A postmortem took place yesterday and initial findings were that Richard had drowned.

Detective Inspector Simon Archer, he said, “We are not currently treating Richard’s death as suspicious and in due course we hope to be able to give his family the answers they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking to establish when Richard was last seen and about his movements in the past few weeks.