Police name murder victim who died in Yorkshire house with suspect due to appear in court

Officers conducting a murder investigation in Rotherham have named the victim as Joanne Ward.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to Herringthorpe Valley Road at 5.53pm on Friday June 21 to reports a woman was seriously injured inside a property.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Joanne Ward, 53, died at the scene.

Laurence Ward, 57, of Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham, has been charged with murder.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday June 26 where he was remanded into custody.

He will next appear at the same court on September 6.

Detective Inspector Simon Cartwright, Senior Investigating Officer on this case, said: "Our enquiries into Joanne Ward's tragic death are continuing at pace and I am now directly appealing to members of Joanne's family, or anyone who personally knew her, to get in touch with us.

"You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 878 of 21 June 2024 when you get in touch.

