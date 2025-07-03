Police name woman, 82, who died after a two-car crash on Beverley Road in Hull

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 16:56 BST
An 82-year-old woman who died after a car incident on Beverley Road in Hull has been named as police appeal for more information.

At around 7:55pm on Wednesday (Jul 2), it was reported a white Mercedes was travelling northbound along Beverley Road, near to the junction of Grafton Street, in Hull.

Police believe the driver of the Mercedes then breaked sharply when responding to a manoeuvre made by a silver Volkswagen travelling in the area.

It is believed the cars did not collide at this time, but it is believed this is when the 82-year-old passenger of the Mercedes was seriously injured - when the car came to a stop.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.

Humberside Police

Police have named the woman as Patricia Eastwick.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police have launched an appeal for the Volkswagen driver and anyone with information to come forward.

They added; “Investigations are now underway and we are appealing directly to the driver of the silver Volkswagen to please come forward as we believe they may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“If you witnessed the incident or was in the area around the time, or if you have dashcam or CCTV footage, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 502 of 2 July.”

