Police name woman, 82, who died after a two-car crash on Beverley Road in Hull

An 82-year-old woman who died after a car incident on Beverley Road in Hull has been named as police appeal for more information.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 7:55pm on Wednesday (Jul 2), it was reported a white Mercedes was travelling northbound along Beverley Road, near to the junction of Grafton Street, in Hull.

Police believe the driver of the Mercedes then breaked sharply when responding to a manoeuvre made by a silver Volkswagen travelling in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed the cars did not collide at this time, but it is believed this is when the 82-year-old passenger of the Mercedes was seriously injured - when the car came to a stop.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.

Humberside Police

Police have named the woman as Patricia Eastwick.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police have launched an appeal for the Volkswagen driver and anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added; “Investigations are now underway and we are appealing directly to the driver of the silver Volkswagen to please come forward as we believe they may be able to assist with our enquiries.