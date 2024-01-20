Police name woman killed after falling from moving Ford Transit in Wakefield

Police have named the woman who died after she fell from a moving Ford Transit van.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the incident on Denby Dale Road on Wednesday evening, January 17, which resulted in the death of Leah Senior.

The 27-year-old was from Huddersfield. Emergency services tried to save the woman at the roadside, but she died at the scene.

A 25-year-old Kirklees man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug-driving offences, was bailed pending further enquiries.

Police would like to speak to anyone in the area of the Denby Dale Road and Hollin Lane between 8.20 and 8.40pm who saw or has footage of the incident or who saw the white Transit van just prior to the incident.