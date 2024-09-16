Police have released the name of the man who was found dead in his home in Huddersfield after suffering “serious injuries”.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police officers investigating the death of a man in the Crosland Moor area of Huddersfield in early September this year have released his name.

The man has been identified as 59-year-old Simon Stell.

Police were called to Mr Stell’s home on Park Road, in Huddersfield, at 8:19pm on Thursday (Sept 5), after he was found dead within the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say Mr Stell had was found to have suffered serious injuries.

On Monday (Sept 9), a was arrested as part of ongoing enquiries into Mr Stells death.

The 56-year-old man was arrested and interviewed on suspicion of murder and was released on conditional bail.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries remain ongoing into the cause and circumstances of his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with any information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting Operation Pulborough.