Police officer attacked in ASDA car park while dealing with domestic incident as two arrested

A police officer was attacked in a supermarket car park while dealing with a domestic incident.

Officers from North Yorkshire police were called to reports of a domestic incident on Friday afternoon in the car park of an ASDA store in Harrogate.

A short time later officers located a man who was involved in the car park of Asda in Harrogate.

The man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of common assault and later released.

Whilst dealing with the suspect, a member of the public who wasn’t connected to the original incident became obstructive towards officers and attacked a police officer.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of public order, resist arrest and assault of an emergency worker.

He was later charged with the same offences and released on bail.

The area commander for Harrogate, Superintendent Teresa Lam said: “Our officers deal with difficult and challenging incidents on a daily basis. They do so in order to protect the vulnerable, keep communities safe, respond to calls, and to prevent and detect crime.