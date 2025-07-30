Police officer charged with blackmail amid 'wrongful handling of investigation'

A South Yorkshire Police officer has appeared in court charged with blackmail.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marie Thompson has also been charged with perverting the course of justice following an investigation by the force's Professional Standards Department (PSD).

The 28-year-old, who worked as a police constable on a team in Doncaster, was arrested in October 2023 and suspended from duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An internal misconduct investigation is being carried out alongside the criminal investigation.

Leeds Crown Court

The charges relate to alleged wrongful handling of an investigation she was working on.

Detective Superintendent James Axe, head of Professional Standards, said: "We continue to be firmly committed to openness and transparency in relation to our professional standards, even when we have been investigating such serious reports against serving police officers.

"Members of our communities here in South Yorkshire rightly expect and deserve only the very highest standards from our workforce and we work hard to root out anybody who fails to meet these standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any officer found to be guilty of criminal offences or misconduct will be dealt with appropriately."